Pacific Wine & Food Classic Returns to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort September 30

They say the third time’s the charm, so the Pacific Wine & Food Classic must be as charming as they come—the exciting epicurean event returns for its fifth annual incarnation on Saturday, September 30 at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. Pacific Wine & Food Classic boasts an extensive lineup of top chefs, restaurants and wineries, so guests can indulge in bites paired with wine and other adult libations just steps from the Newport Dunes lagoon.

Tickets are now on sale for Pacific Wine & Food Classic.

“We look forward to seeing everyone each year at the Pacific Wine & Food Classic”, says Pamela Waitt, President of OC Restaurant Association. “It’s an iconic event with incredible food, wine and drinks along with great people, and we are very grateful for that.”

According to information provided by Pacific Food & Wine Classic, upon arrival guests will be welcomed with a Licor 43 cocktail while taking in the bay views. Guests can experience more than 100 premium wines, craft cocktails, signature bites and music.

Among the more than 30 restaurants and chefs signed up for this year’s event include.

Billy’s at the Beach

BlueGold – Chef Jorge Valines

Cambalache – Executive Chef Leo Razo

Champion of the Food Network’s “Chopped!” – Chef Joe Youkhan, Cooking Channel “Firemasters” Champion, Co-founder, and National Director of Culinary Operations of Western Hospitality Group & Orange Coast Magazines, “Top 50 dishes of all time”

Chelas Mexican Kitchen – Chef & Owner Karla Vasquez

Descanso Restaurant – Chef Jose Angulo

Ellie’s Long Beach – Chef & Owner Jason Witzl

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens – Chef Rich Mead, Golden Foodie Awards Chef of the Year 2018

Five Crowns & Side Door – Executive Chef Matthew Luna

Gus’s Fried Chicken – Voted best-fried chicken by the Los Angeles Times 2022

Jolie’s Coronado – Chef & Owner Jason Witzl

Lido Bottle Works – Executive Chef Joel Gutierrez

Little Sister

LSXO – Chef Jorge Valines

Newport Coast Catering – Pastry Chef / Owner, Kristen Snavely•Pacific Hideaway Restaurant – Executive Chef Gilbert Laurie

Palenque – Chef Roland Rubalcava

Rancho Capistrano Winery – Executive Chef Adrian de la Torre Ill

Rodrigo’s

Rothschild’s – Chef & Owner, Frank Fassero

Sevilla Restaurant & Tapas Bar – Executive Corporate Chef Miguel Delgado

Starfish Laguna – Laguna Beach

Sushi Roku – Chef Hiroshi Shima

Tangerine Room at the Westin Anaheim – Executive Chef JJ Burton

The Country Club – Chef Eddie Hyman

The Mayor’s Table at Lido House Hotel – Chef Riley Huddleston

The Tea House on Los Rios – Damien Orozco

Trevor’s at the Tracks – Chef Ronnie Chavez

Villa Roma – Executive Chef Leo Razo

New this year is a 30 foot Sweet and Savory Table in the “Big Tent.” This luxury experience will feature a treasure trove of baked goods, chocolates, savory pastries, breads, fruits, and cheeses, plus artisanal accouterments, created by Newport Coast Catering.

Also returning to the 2023 Pacific Wine & Food Classic is the Taco Garden, presented by TacoTuesday.com featuring a smorgasbord of tacos to suit every palate.

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic takes place at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort located at 1131 Back Bay Dr. in Newport Beach, CA, 92660.

VIP early entrance tickets are $240. Regular VIP tickets are $195. Tickets are limited to ensure an absolute quality experience and no overcrowding. Net proceeds for The Pacific Wine & Food Classic benefits the Golden Rule Charity.

For more information on the Pacific Wine & Food Classic, to view the pricing schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit www.pacificwineandfood.com.