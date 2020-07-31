Newport Beach Indy Editor/Writer Christopher Trela Wins Journalism Awards

Share this:

Newport Beach Independent writer and editor Christopher Trela was honored at the Orange County Press Club 2020 Journalism Awards, announced via Facebook Live on July 30, 2020.

Trela won first place in the Best Round-up or Best Of category for his humorous story, “Fun with Food at the OC Fair.”

Trela also won two second place awards. One was in the Best Sports Story category for his piece “Newport Sailors Prepare for 50th Transpac Race.” The other was for the NB Indy’s sister publication, Newport Beach Magazine, in the Best Music/Entertainment Story category for his profile on singer Bill Medley titled “A Righteous Life.”

Trela also won third place in the Best Slideshow category for his photo essay about the Newport Beach Lobsterfest.

The annual Orange County Press Club Journalism Awards honors journalists, editors, photographers and designers who work for both print and online publications based on Orange County. The Journalism Awards recognize work created during the previous calendar year, in this case 2019.

Trela’s winning articles/photos and links (as listed on the OC Press Club Facebook page):

BEST ROUND-UP OR BEST OF

First Place: Christopher Trela, “Fun With Food at the OC Fair” (Newport Beach Independent), https://www.newportbeachindy.com/fun-with-food-at-the-oc-fair/

BEST SPORTS STORY

Second Place: Christopher Trela, “Newport Sailors Prepare for 50th Transpac Race” (Newport Beach Independent), https://www.newportbeachindy.com/newport-sailors-prepare-for-50th-transpac-race/

BEST MUSIC/ENTERTAINMENT STORY

Second Place: Christopher Trela, “A Righteous Life” (Newport Beach Magazine), https://trendmag2.trendoffset.com/publication/?m=&i=569503&p=32

BEST SLIDESHOW

Third Place: Christopher Trela, Lobster Fest (Newport Beach Independent) https://www.newportbeachindy.com/sold-out-lobsterfest-at-nb-civic-center-raises-funds-for-charity/