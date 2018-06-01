Artscapes: Newport Beach Jazz Festival Returns to Hyatt Regency June 1-3

The Newport Beach Jazz Festival returns to the Hyatt Regency Newport June 1-3 with a stellar lineup that includes funky keyboardist Brian Culbertson, legendary Motown hit-makers The Commodores, Will Downing, Peter White & Euge Groove, Damien Escobar, RnR: Rick Braun & Richard Elliot, Jonathan Butler, and other noted jazz artists.

Culbertson is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R&B and funk. Throughout his music career, Culbertson has amassed thirty Billboard #1 singles (and counting!) and a deep catalog of 18 albums, most of which have topped the Billboard contemporary jazz charts.

For three decades, The Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. The legendary R&B and funk group are renowned for hits like “Just to Be Close to You,” “Easy,” and “Brickhouse,” to name a few. The group is credited with seven #1 songs and a host of other Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts, amassing worldwide sales of 60 million albums over 40 years.

Single Day tickets and Weekend Passes are on sale now at hyattfestival.tix.com.

Prices range from $70 single day and $120 for a two-day pass to $160 and $310 for VIP passes.