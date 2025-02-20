Newport Beach Little Library Locked Up in Protest of Funding Cuts and Book Banning

The Newport Beach Public Library is on financially sound ground, but that didn’t stop a group of Chapman University students from locking up a Little Free Library on Orchid Street in Newport Beach last week to protest against library funding cuts across the country, including Orange County.

Nearly identical displays took place in Orange and Laguna Beach.

Wrapped in chains and caution tape, these Little Library demonstrations were done in response to reduced library funding in Orange and book bans nationwide, said the students, who removed the chains and caution tape after taking photos so that the public still had access to the Little Library.

“This demonstration is very powerful – it symbolizes how libraries are under threat of being locked up for good. Speaking up on this issue is important and will hopefully lead to change,” said Isaac Persky, a Chapman student on the Bateman PRSSA campaign team on behalf of EveryLibrary, an organization that helps public, school, and college libraries win funding at the ballot box, ensuring stable funding and access to libraries for generations to come.

The organization also supports grassroots groups across the country that defend and support their local library against book banning, illicit political interference, and threats of closure.

In Orange, the city council recently reduced funding to the Orange Public Library, which resulted in decreased hours at Orange’s main library and two branches.

“When library doors are closed, access to knowledge is restricted,” said Kestyn Hudson, a member of the Bateman team for EveryLibrary. “Our protest is a call to action for everyone who values intellectual freedom. With the rise of censorship and book bans we are aiming to stand together to protect libraries and the learning environments they provide.”

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/everylibrarycu.