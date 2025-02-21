Nowruz The Concert with Pacific Symphony Celebrates Iranian New Year March 29

On March 29, Pacific Symphony in collaboration with Farhang Foundation presents Nowruz: The Concert—Return of the Masters, a musical celebration of the arrival of spring and the rebirth of nature at Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

A symbol of renewal and unity in Iranian culture, Nowruz is a washing away of the past and a blessing upon all that is to come. This vibrant performance blends contemporary Iranian symphonic works led by Pacific Symphony Music Director Carl St.Clair with traditional Iranian music.

The concert, which begins at 8 p.m., includes pre-concert festivities of a grand Haft Sîn display and traditional Iranian musicians and dancers performing in the lobby at 7 p.m.

The concert features the magnificent Pournazeri Trio, comprised of Iranian musical family members Kaykhorso, Tahmoures, and Sohrab Pournazeri.

Founder of Shams Ensemble, Kaykhorso is regarded for highlighting historical Iranian roots through the sounds of the tanbour lute in cohesion with other complimentary instruments.

Son of Kaykhorso, Tahmoures embodies Iranian music through his lifelong dedication and journey of sharing its tradition, style, and influence.

Completing the family trio is Sohrab, who exudes similar cultural honor to his brother within his instrumental talent and contributions exemplifying the wisdom and ancient works of Iranian compositions.

“Nowruz concerts with Pacific Symphony have been some of the most emotionally rewarding concerts I have attended. The audiences are so passionate about the concerts, artists and the beautiful poetic expression of the music we hear. We are honored to continue our collaboration with Farhang Foundation in presenting this extraordinary celebration,” said John Forsyte, Pacific Symphony President and CEO. “This event would not be possible without the vision, philanthropy and leadership of our board member Anoosheh Oskouian, the supporters of Pacific Symphony’s Cyrus Society, and Music Director Carl St.Clair, who have been instrumental in driving this project forward. Music has the power to unite communities, and this concert is a profound way to honor a 3,000-year-old tradition while embracing the beauty of cultural exchange. We are thrilled to once again share the stage with these exceptional artists and to bring audiences together in a celebration of renewal, heritage, and the universal language of music.”

“Farhang Foundation is thrilled to partner once again with Pacific Symphony for this extraordinary annual celebration of Nowruz,” said Alireza Ardekani, Executive Director of Farhang Foundation. “Through music, we honor the timeless traditions of the Iranian New Year while sharing its universal message of renewal, unity, and joy with the wider community. This concert is a testament to the beauty of cultural exchange and the power of music to transcend borders, and we applaud Pacific Symphony for their continued commitment in presenting and celebrating the rich musical traditions of Iran.”

“Nowruz is more than a celebration; it is a testament to the endurance of culture, the power of tradition, and the importance of bringing people together through art. Seeing the Farhang Foundation and Pacific Symphony continue this collaboration is a reflection of the commitment and effort that has gone into strengthening these ties over the years,” adds Anoosheh Oskouian, Board of Trustees, Farhang Foundation and Board of Directors, Pacific Symphony. “This event is not just about music—it is about ensuring that Iranian heritage remains seen, heard, and appreciated on a grand stage, and I’m grateful that I can play a part in preserving and elevating this tradition for generations to come.”

Joining the celebration are guest vocalists Sahar Boroujerdi and Donya Kamali, as well as violinist Tina Jamegarmi. Each showcases their musical accomplishment and acclaim as Iranian musicians as they celebrate one of the most ancient and important festivals of Iranian heritage.

The Nowruz concert celebration is generously sponsored by the Farhang Foundation, the Cyrus Society and Anoosheh and Alan Oskouian. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.pacificsymphony.org.

Farhang Foundation is a member-supported nonpolitical, nonreligious, and not-for-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting the richness of Iranian art and culture for the betterment of society as a whole. With a singular mission at its core, the Foundation strives to preserve, nurture, and share the diverse heritage of Iran with the global community. For more information, visit www.Farhang.org.