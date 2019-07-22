Newport Beach Local on a Naval Mission

Share this:

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Brandon Sturhann, from Newport Beach, assigned to the Embarked Security Team deployed from Task Force 68, mans a .50-caliber machine gun as he stands watch aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean in support of its 2019 Africa Partnership Station (APS) deployment, July 3.

As part of the U.S. Naval Forces Africa APS mission, Carson City will visit five Gulf of Guinea nations to work alongside partners to provide host nation-identified, needs-based assistance such as medical services, small boat repair and maintenance, maritime law enforcement, and the completion of community building projects.

APS is NAVAF’s flagship maritime security cooperation program focusing on maritime safety and security through increased maritime awareness, response capabilities, and infrastructure.

Know a local that deserves to be featured? Email [email protected]

Like this column? Sign up to subscribe to email alerts and you’ll never miss a post.