John Wayne Airport Serving Up Blaze Pizza

Share this:

Blaze Pizza is now firing custom-built pies at John Wayne Airport’s Terminal B/C, expanding the dining options for travelers looking for a quick bite before boarding.

Global restaurateur HMSHost and partner S&C Robison Enterprise will operate the pizza chain’s newest location, JWA officials explained in a statement shared on July 11.

“As part of our commitment to elevating the superior guest experience, we’re excited to welcome Blaze Pizza to John Wayne Airport,” Airport Director Barry Rondinella wrote in the prepared statement. “Blaze offers travelers a convenient dining option with a variety of freshly made ingredients perfect for any pizza fan including those with special dietary needs.”

A big part of Blaze’s success is that pizzas are cooked quickly in an open-flame oven that’s the focal point at all locations. Its menu also includes gluten-free and vegan options, including a variety of salads.

Airport guests are invited to download the free Host2Coast app on their mobile devices to pre-order, pay, and schedule a pick-up time for their meals up to four hours in advance.

“Delivering the best dining experiences available to travelers is HMSHost’s passion and our partnership with John Wayne Airport continues to make this happen,” wrote Iris Messina, vice president of business development at HMSHost. “We appreciate John Wayne Airport and the County of Orange for the opportunity to enhance the experience in their airport with the addition of Blaze Pizza.”

For more information, visit blazepizza.com and ocair.com.