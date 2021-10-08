Newport Beach Oil Spill Response Update

Share this:

Oil spill cleanup crews continued their work along the shoreline on Thursday, October 7, including 40 workers deployed to West Newport, from 15th Street to 36th Street, and another 40 in Corona del Mar.

The public can expect to see Shoreline Cleanup Assessment Teams and work crews equipped in protective gear, monitoring, inspecting, and cleaning the beaches to ensure that appropriate cleanup actions are taken.

For your safety, the public is advised to avoid any contact with visible oil on the beaches.

As of Thursday:

More than 800 people are conducting response operations.

5,544 total gallons of crude oil have been recovered.

Crews assessed all accessible shorelines from the northernmost point of Huntington Beach, south to San Clemente.

Shorelines continue to be surveyed and cleaned.

11 overflights were conducted on Wednesday and six are scheduled for Thursday.

12,860 feet of containment boom have been deployed.

The City of Newport Beach is part of a unified command incident response team led by the U.S. Coast Guard.

For the latest wildlife information visit https://owcn.vetmed.ucdavis.edu/pipeline-p00547-incident.

Members of the public are asked to avoid assisting with cleanup in the oiled areas. Trained spill response contractors are working to clean up the oil.

Community volunteers can register at https://calspillwatch.wildlife.ca.gov/Volunteer.

If anyone encounters oiled wildlife, please avoid contact and call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at (8770 823-6926.

Swimmers and surfers and asked to stay out of the water at all City beaches until further notice. The entrance to Newport Harbor remains closed, but vessel activity can continue within the harbor.