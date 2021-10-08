Newport Dunes Contributes $10,000 To Protect Wildlife Affected by Oil Spill

Share this:

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina has donated $10,000 to Orange County-based nonprofit organizations Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center and Pacific Marine Mammal Center to support the wildlife affected by the Huntington Beach oil spill.

As an RV camping and aquatic recreation destination located on the shores of Upper Newport Bay, Newport Dunes is committed to protecting not only the health and safety of guests but also the surrounding coastline, wetlands and wildlife that inhabit those areas.

“While our location is luckily unaffected by the coastal spill, the ecological impact that this disaster has had on our community is tremendous,” said Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina. “We wanted to make sure that these incredible organizations have the resources they need to respond quickly to support the wildlife affected by this crisis and continue their important work for many years to come.”

The Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center is located in Huntington Beach and is dedicated to the rehabilitation and release of injured and orphaned native wildlife. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center, located in Laguna Beach, rescues, rehabilitates, and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, collaboration and education.

Both organizations have trained staff and volunteers to help with the recovery and rehabilitation of oiled wildlife. The $10,000 donation was split evenly between the two organizations.

For more information about Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina visit www.NewportDunes.com.