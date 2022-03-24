Newport Beach Planning Commission Chairman Lee Lowrey Announces City Council Campaign

Share this:

Planning Commission Chairman Lee Lowrey has announced his candidacy for Newport Beach City Council, District 4. Lowrey is running against former Arts Commission Chair Robyn Grant, who announced her candidacy for District 4 last December.

Current District 4 representative, Councilmember Kevin Muldoon (who currently serves at Mayor of Newport Beach), is termed out at the end of 2022.

Lowrey also announced the endorsements of Rep. Michelle Steel, Mayor Kevin Muldoon, Mayor Pro Tem Noah Blom, Councilman Duffy Duffield, Councilman Will O’Neill and Scott Baugh, former Assembly Minority Leader, and OC GOP chairman.

“My experience in the development business, serving the past five years on the Newport Beach Planning Commission (current Chairman) and six years on the Orange County Airport Commission (Chairman in 2021) gives me the background to serve Newport’s residents on our most challenging issues,” said Lowrey.

Lowrey said his top priorities include navigating Sacramento’s mandate to plan for 4,800 residential units, protecting the city from any attempts to expand John Wayne Airport and returning local control of Newport Harbor to the city.

With more than 25 years of private sector experience in real estate finance, Lee has managed multi-billion-dollar projects and their respective budgets that required prudent financial management.

Lee is co-founder founder of Arbor Capital Partners located in Newport Beach. Arbor focuses on real estate investment and development in the Southwest.

He was appointed to the Newport Beach Planning Commission in 2017 and is current Chairman. In 2016, then-Supervisor Michelle Steel appointed him to the Orange County Airport Commission where he served until her election to Congress.

Lee and his wife Sarah have a feisty five-year-old, Vincent.