Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis Announces Retirement

Share this:

Jon Lewis, a longtime veteran of the Newport Beach Police Department who rose through the ranks to become chief of police in 2016, has announced his retirement, effective December 31.

“While we will miss his leadership tremendously, Chief Lewis leaves behind an exceptional department that will ensure the continuation of excellent public safety service to our community,” City Manager Grace Leung said. “We thank Chief Lewis for his many years of service and wish him the very best in retirement.”

Deputy Chief Joe Cartwright, who has held a variety of field and command-level positions in 20 years with the department, will serve as acting chief while a search is conducted for Lewis’ successor, Leung said.

Lewis is the 10th Chief of Police in the Newport Beach Police Department’s history. He leads a staff of 233 full-time employees, who serve in four divisions and a variety of specialized units.

Lewis began his law enforcement career with the Police Department in 1991, working part-time while completing a degree in criminal justice from Cal State Long Beach. During his tenure as chief, the Newport Beach Police Department implemented effective crime-reduction strategies such as data-driven community policing and excellence in emergency response and 911 call answer times.

Under his leadership, the department developed innovative wellness initiatives in collaboration with national experts, resulting in higher morale, productivity and police service improvements.

Lewis has been highly involved in the Newport Beach community and law enforcement organizations during his time in office. He served as a board member for the California Police Chiefs Association, as president of the Orange County Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs Association, among many other boards, committees, commissions and task forces.