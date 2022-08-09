Newport Beach Police Department Encourages Community to Travel Sober

Share this:

As the summer travel season wraps up, the Newport Beach Police Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how to get home safely,” Lieutenant Eric Little said. “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.”

The Newport Beach Police Department asks residents to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your family by buckling up, avoiding distractions behind the wheel, following the speed limit, and not driving impaired.

To help keep our community safe, the Newport Beach Police Department will have additional officers on patrol Aug. 17 through Labor Day (Sept. 5) looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The additional efforts to prevent impaired driving are part of a national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

In addition to patrols, the Newport Beach Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., at an undisclosed location within the Newport Beach City limits.

In 2020, 1,159 people were killed throughout the state in drunk driving related crashes, which accounted for 30 percent of all traffic deaths.

While drunk driving is a significant traffic safety problem, driving while impaired is not just from alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana may also impair. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. If you see someone driving impaired, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.