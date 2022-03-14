Newport Beach Police Department Encourages Safe St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Share this:

This St. Patrick’s Day, the Newport Beach Police Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers and reminds the community to celebrate the holiday responsibly.

Additional officers will be on patrol on Thursday, March 17 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Have a game plan before you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Newport Beach Police Department Lieutenant Ryan Peters said. “Designate a sober driver or make other plans to get home safely.”

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, nearly half of all traffic deaths throughout the country involved a drunk driver.

Newport Beach Police Department Sergeant Corey Wolik wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Cannabis, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and illegal drugs can all lead to a DUI.

If you ever see a suspected drunk driver on the road, call 911.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.