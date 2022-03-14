OEB Breakfast Company Brings Canadian Culinary Concept to Newport Beach

Share this:

During my first trip to Canada some 20 years ago, I remember being captivated by poutine, a dish made of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.

The dish has since become a popular entrée in the U.S., but Canadians love their poutine so much that it’s served any time of day, including breakfast.

The OEB Breakfast Company, which has several locations throughout Canada, serves 10 different breakfast poutines, including basic ones such as The Soul in the Bowl (poached eggs, duck fat fried herb potatoes, cheese curds, slow cooked bacon lardons, brown butter hollandaise).

You can also go exotic with versions such as Lobster Scramble (Maritime lobster & shrimp scramble, duck fat fried herb potatoes, green onions, American Asiago cheese, brown butter hollandaise) and Confit de Canard (poached eggs, duck fat fried herb potatoes, asiago, sous-vide duck confit, cranberry jam, brown butter hollandaise).

That’s why I was happy to learn that OEB (which stands for Over Easy Breakfast) is opening a restaurant this spring in Newport Beach, at 1104 Irvine Ave. near 17th Street and Westcliff Drive, in the space where The Counter Gourmet Burger once stood. It’s only the second OEB outlet in the U.S. (the other is in Scottsdale, Arizona), and the first of what promises to be many in California courtesy of Newport Breakfast Concepts, LLC.

“I fell in love with OEB at first bite and knew it would be a wonderful addition to Orange County’s breakfast scene with its innovative dishes being unlike anything else I’ve experienced,” said Walid Daoud, managing partner for Newport Breakfast Concepts, in a press release. “Being an Orange County resident and avid breakfast lover myself, I’m confident that OEB’s lively vibe and chef-driven menu is a perfect fit for 17th Street’s vibrant and bustling community.”

OEB’s Newport Beach menu takes its inspiration from its Canadian counterpart. There are plenty of poutine concoctions on the menu, along with such decadent dishes as French Toast Trifle made with thick-cut brioche French toast, lemon curd, market berries, pistachios and torched pavlovas. OEB’s creative menu also features unique and elegant ingredients like scallops, truffle, caviar and duck, many of which rotate seasonally to keep the menu fresh.

The food menu is complemented by a beverage selection ranging from non-alcoholic morning classics and smoothies to a variety of mimosas, breakfast cocktails and beer and wine.

The restaurant will feature 100 seats indoors and 25 on the patio and serve breakfast and lunch daily.

For more information about OEB Breakfast Co., visit www.eatoeb.com.

And in case you’re wondering, OEB was founded in Calgary, AB, Canada, in 2009 by Chef Mauro Martina. His chef-driven concept revolves around the belief that breakfast should be led by artistry and passion. Chef Mauro’s lifelong love of food and his Michelin background shine through the concept’s decadent and elegant culinary creations, which are made with seasonal, local ingredients whenever possible.