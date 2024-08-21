Newport Beach Police Department Hosts Mobile Café Aug. 25

Share this:

On Sunday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department will host the next NBPD Mobile Café in partnership with the Irvine Company and Starbucks.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Unfortunately, those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship-building with the community.

The Newport Beach Police Department Mobile Café allows for relaxed, one-on-one interaction and a unique opportunity for community members to learn more about the Department’s work.

This is a comfortable setting for asking questions, bringing concerns, or simply getting to know our officers, as these interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.

The event will be held at Starbucks in the Crystal Cove Shopping Center, 21155 Newport Coast Dr. Please contact Sergeant Steve Oberon with questions: (949) 644-3652 or [email protected].