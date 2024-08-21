Celebrate Labor Day Weekend at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

Share this:

You can always count on Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort to create memorable holiday events, and Labor Day Weekend is a perfect example.

From Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2, Newport Dunes offers guests and the community a variety of fun activities for all ages, including aquatic adventures, food trucks, live entertainment, tribute bands and other family-friendly events.

The Newport Dunes’ Inflatable Aquatic Park will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day. The water wonderland features extra-large inflatables including a 17-foot slide, climbable icebergs, monkey bars, bouncers, slides and more.

Additional water activities include pedal boats, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and 21-foot electric Duffy boats. Book all watersports activities online at www.NewportDunes.com.

You can also enjoy Tunes at the Dunes throughout the weekend with live music from David Rosales (country, folk, blues, rock), Jimmy’s Buffet (Jimmy Buffett tribute band), and DSB (Journey tribute band).

A variety of food trucks will be available, along with a fully stocked bar with cocktails, beer, and wine.

Bring beach chairs and floats to enjoy the tunes from the beach or the water.

Other weekend activities include Arts & Crafts, Spikeball, Horseshoes and Cornhole tournaments, and Family Bingo.

Beach cruisers are available to rent—explore the beauty of Newport’s Back Bay.

Want the ultimate shoreside VIP experience?

Newport Dunes offers private beachfront cabanas for daily rentals to both resort guests and the public. Relax under a breezy, shaded area between dips in the calm waters of Newport Dunes’ waveless bay. Overnight guests can also enjoy poolside cabanas in the resort’s pool complex with heated pools and spas.

Moe B’s Munchies, Newport Dunes’ walk-up beachfront bar and grill, will be open Labor Day weekend, Friday through Monday. The menu features American classics including hot dogs, pizza, sandwiches and salads, plus cocktails and beverages. Dine al fresco on the patio or opt for a serene picnic along the water.

And then there are Movies on the Beach, Friday and Saturday at dusk. Fridy is “Dory,” while Saturday is “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Tunes at the Dunes and Movies on the Beach is free to everyone. Food trucks and parking are extra.

Parking: August 30 and September 2 parking rate: 0-30 min, FREE; 30 min – 2 hours, $15; 2 – 4 hours, $20; 4 – 8 hours, $25; 8 – 24 hours, $30. Flat rate of $35 on Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1.

Watersports Rentals and the Inflatable Aquatic Park: for pricing visit www.Newportdunes.com/watersports.

For more information, visit www.NewportDunes.com.

Newport Dunes is located at 1131 Back Bay Drive.