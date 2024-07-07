Newport Beach Police Department Hosts NBPD Mobile Café July 13 at Bristol Farms

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department will host the next NBPD Mobile Café on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bristol Farms, 810 Avocado Ave.

The NBPD’s Mobile Café events give community members and police department staff an opportunity to come together in an informal space to discuss community issues and build relationships in a comfortable setting.

Please bring questions or concerns, or simply get to know the officers and help build a stronger community partnership.

The NBPD invites the community to attend the Mobile Café and enjoy coffee and conversation.

For more information, please contact Sgt. Steve Oberon at [email protected].