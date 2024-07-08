Vote for Hoag Hospital to Receive Nation’s Most Beautiful Hospital Award

Share this:

Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach has been nominated for a nationwide Most Beautiful Hospital award. National healthcare staffing firm Soliant will recognize 20 U.S. hospitals for their commitment to growing and improving their campuses and outpatient facilities.

The public can vote on nominees they deem the most beautiful through July 25.

Situated with views of the Pacific Ocean, Hoag Hospital is distinguished by its team of caring nurses and highly skilled doctors across every field of medicine. The hospital has built a reputation for providing top-notch care, with a focus on patient-centered treatment and compassionate medical staff, ensuring that every patient receives personalized and attentive care.

The “20 Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest sponsored by Soliant recognizes hospitals for their commitment to developing their campuses, facilities and staff, thereby creating holistic and healing environments. Soliant will donate $5,000 to the winning hospital’s foundation.

“Hospital beauty is more than just its physical design and appearance—it is the healthcare staff who create the heart and soul of the hospital through genuine connections with patients,” said Soliant CEO David Alexander. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase hospitals for their nurturing staff, comforting aesthetics and innovative designs which contribute to the overall well-being of patients.”

More than 200 outstanding hospitals have been recognized since Soliant began the program in 2009. The annual contest seeks to discover hospitals in the U.S. that are not only beautiful but have unique designs, landscapes, and elements, such as soothing art, gardens, or supportive staff who know that laughter is sometimes the best medicine. Beauty starts from within and radiates through the hospital when patients are treated like family, and Soliant wants to recognize those special hospitals. Community members, staff, and patients are all able to vote for hospitals they feel best represent these qualities.

Participants may cast multiple votes until the polls close on July 25. The winner of this year’s contest, along with the top 20 hospitals, will be announced on July 31.

Case your vote at https://www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest/vote.

