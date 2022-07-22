Newport Beach Police Officers Apprehend Four People Suspected of Stealing High-End Merchandise from Neiman Marcus in Fashion Island

Share this:

On July 20, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Newport Beach Police Officers were dispatched to the Neiman Marcus department store within the Fashion Island Shopping Center to a report of six subjects stealing high-end handbags from the Chanel portion of the store.

The group fled Fashion Island in two different vehicles described as a red sedan and a white BMW.

Newport Beach Police Officers quickly located the white BMW and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the BMW failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the course of the pursuit, the suspects discarded several of the stolen items along the pursuit route.

The Newport Beach Police Department requested the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Air Unit and the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect vehicle drove onto the 405 Freeway and eventually exited the 405 Freeway at Bolsa Avenue, where the suspects fled on foot in the city of Westminster.

All four occupants were quickly apprehended with the assistance of personnel from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the Westminster Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol.

Officers recovered approximately $58,000 in stolen merchandise from the suspect vehicle and from the discarded property along the pursuit route. Evidence located within the vehicle is believed to link the group to similar crimes which have been committed in the greater Los Angeles area.

Detectives from the Newport Beach Department are working to identify and locate the occupants of the red sedan, which is still outstanding.

The following individuals were booked into Newport Beach Jail: Dominic Deshaun Burrell, a resident of Lancaster; Brionnah Chanell Riley, a resident of Palmdale; Juvenile Suspect #1, a resident of Los Angeles; Juvenile Suspect #2, a resident of Los Angeles.

The investigation has been submitted to the Orange County District Attorney for filing consideration.