Newport Beach Property Owner Burnham USA Welcomes New Tenants to SOCO + The OC Mix

Newport Beach-based property owner, Burnham USA, has welcomed a handful of new tenants to its premier OC design center, SOCO and The OC Mix in Costa Mesa.

Continuing to define the ultimate retail and design experience, the center has announced the addition of Lazzoni, a modern furniture showroom; Ann Sacks, a provider of personalized and handmade tile and stone; EasterWings, a luxury fashion boutique; Sisu, an outdoor and lifestyle retail shop; and Timothy Oulton, the British furniture brand that now has a new space inside South Coast Collection.

Meet The Newest Tenants

From modern furniture pieces to one-of-a-kind handcrafted vintage articles, Lazzoni continues to present high-quality furniture with unmatched customer service. The company specializes in sleek, contemporary designs, and will be opening its new showroom at SOCO in Spring 2022.

Ann Sacks, set to open its doors in early 2022, is an industry leader for unique and innovative stone, luxury tile, and plumbing products. Founded in 1981, Ann Sacks has built its reputation on the unique concept that with tactile warmth, strength, and versatility, tile and stone is the basis of creativity and will transform your home.

Inspired by George Herbert’s poem, Easter Wings (1633), EasterWings is a high-end luxury fashion boutique that was founded on Newbury Street, Boston in 2005. It has since been reborn at The OC Mix and opened for business in late November 2021. The owner, who is a doctorate cellist of musical arts (DMA) and once designed her own clothes, is now living out her childhood dream in the fashion industry.

Sisu, a lifestyle boutique that blends the beauty of nature and the outdoors with unique artistic home décor, is excited to announce the opening of its second location inside The OC Mix. Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect hiking gear to explore the great outdoors, or simply need a unique accessory to enhance your abode, Sisu offers high quality home goods and features renowned outdoor brands such as The North Face, Topo Designs, Snow Peak, and more.

Finally,

– the British furniture brand known for its daring yet timeless furniture – is opening in a new space at SOCO. The showroom has long been available to shoppers in Culver City and Downtown Los Angeles, and now will have its own dedicated space between Stark and Design Within Reach.

“SOCO is this flourishing mix of energy and creativity, however it’s also a place to kick back and chill out – and that really strikes a chord with our sophisticated yet relaxed around the edges approach,” says Timothy Oulton. “Southern California is particularly special to us because we opened our very first gallery in L.A. in 2008, and we’re delighted to be back in Orange County in such a beautiful new space and offer people a truly unique retail experience.”

For more information and a full directory, please visit www.socoandtheocmix.com.