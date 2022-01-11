Casting Call for Pageant of the Masters Jan. 14-16: Can You Stand Still for 90 Seconds?

Share this:

Strike a pose. Now hold it for 90 seconds.

If you can do that, the Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach may want you as a cast member for this summer’s Pageant, entitled “Wonderful World,” that runs July 7 through September 2 at the Festival of Arts grounds on Laguna Canyon Road.

Every evening, more than two thousand ticket holders are amazed and enchanted by a two-hour artistic production featuring tableaux vivants (living pictures): incredibly faithful re­creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people costumed, painted and posed for 90 seconds to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.

An outdoor amphitheater, professional orchestra, original score, live narration, intricate sets, sophisticated lighting, expert staff and hundreds of dedicated volunteers have won recognition for the Pageant of the Masters as the best presentation of its kind.

The Pageant is looking for men, women, and children of all sizes and ages to volunteer for this summer’s show by coming to the open casting call January 14 and 15 from 7 to 9 p.m., and January 16 from 2 to 5 p.m.

For some cast hopefuls, the audition will be their first. For others, trying out for the show is an annual tradition. Nearly half of the Pageant cast members have been in the show before.

“It is common to see several generations of the same family volunteering for different aspects of the show,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts Marketing/PR Director. “Not only is it a great way to spend your summer with friends and loved ones, but also, by volunteering for the Pageant, students can earn credit towards community service requirements.”

Prospective volunteers will be measured and photographed, but if you have stage fright or prefer to work behind the scenes, volunteers are also needed for the wardrobe, make-up, and headdress departments, as well as cast area coordinators and refreshment servers, among other positions. No theater experience is necessary.

The upcoming Casting Call will be held outdoors on the Festival Grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Masks are required to be worn by all Casting Call attendees regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, visit https://www.foapom.com/support/opportunities/volunteer/.