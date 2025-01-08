Newport Beach Public Library Foundation Presents 28th Season of the Witte Lecture Series

Share this:

The 28th season of the highly acclaimed Witte Lecture series launches this month. Sifting through the massive flow of information and discerning what deserves thoughtful attention is time consuming and difficult. The Witte Lectures’ roster of nationally known speakers will once again provide a spark for igniting community conversation on the timeliest topics.

BRET STEPHENS

Here and Now: Where We Are and Where We Are Going in the Post Election

Friday, January 24, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m.

Bret Stephens is a prominent American journalist and columnist known for his incisive and often provocative commentary on political and social issues. Stephens has built a distinguished career, contributing to several high-profile publications. He began his journey in journalism with The Wall Street Journal, where he eventually served as the deputy editorial page editor and a foreign-affairs columnist. In 2017, Stephens joined The New York Times as an op-ed columnist.

His book “America in Retreat: The New Isolationism and the Coming Global Disorder” was published in November 2014. Stephens has received multiple awards, including three honorary doctorates, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for commentary. Noted for his sharp intellect and willingness to challenge conventional wisdom, Stephens remains a significant voice in contemporary journalism, engaging readers with his thoughtful analysis and insightful commentary.

CHRISTINE BRENNAN

Today is the Greatest Day for Women in Sports – Until Tomorrow. The Story of Title IX and the Empowerment of Women in Sports

Friday, February 21, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m.

Christine Brennan is an award-winning national sports columnist for USA Today, a commentator for CNN, ABC News, PBS NewsHour and National Public Radio, and a best-selling author. Named one of the country’s top 10 sports columnists multiple times by the Associated Press Sports Editors, she has covered the last 21 Olympic Games, summer and winter.

Title IX has been pivotal in empowering women and leveling the playing field in sports, dramatically increasing opportunities for female athletes at all levels. Through Brennan’s insightful reporting and commentary, she has highlighted the progress made, the challenges that remain, and the inspiring stories of women athletics who have benefited from Title IX. Her contributions continue to inspire and advocate for equality and inclusion in sports.

JULIETTE KAYYEM

In conversation with Jacob Ware

National Security, Climate Migration & Pandemics: Managing Risks in a Borderless World

Friday, March 28, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 29, 2 p.m.

Professor Juliette Kayyem is an international leader in crisis management and homeland security, serving as the faculty chair of the Homeland Security and Global Health Projects at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. Previously, she served as President Obama’s Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security and as Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick’s Homeland Security Advisor. A CNN Senior National Security Analyst, Pulitzer Prize finalist, and contributing writer for The Atlantic and Boston’s local NPR station, GBH. Kayyem is the author of “The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in an Age of Disasters.”

Jacob Ware is a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, where he teaches a class on domestic terrorism. He serves on the editorial board at the Modern War Institute at West Point for Conflict & Terrorism and the Irregular Warfare Initiative. He was also a visiting fellow at the University of Oslo’s Center for Research on Extremism.

M. CHRIS FABRICANT

Junk Science and the American Criminal Justice System

Friday, April 18, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 19, 2 p.m.

From CSI to Forensic Files to the celebrated reputation of the FBI crime lab, forensic scientists have long been mythologized in American popular culture as infallible crime solvers. Juries put their faith in “expert witnesses” and innocent people have been executed as a result. Innocent people are still on death row today, condemned by junk science.

Chris Fabricant is a renowned attorney and a fierce advocate for criminal justice reform. In his compelling book, “Junk Science and the American Criminal Justice System,” Fabricant delves into the pervasive issue of flawed forensic science that has led to wrongful convictions across the United States. By weaving together real-life case studies and meticulous research, he exposes the alarming impact of pseudo-scientific evidence on innocent lives. Fabricant’s work not only underscores the urgent need for systemic change but also offers a poignant call to action for ensuring justice and accuracy in the legal process.

Tickets and Directions

The Witte Lectures are held in Friends Room at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach. Limited Seating.

The upcoming construction of Witte Hall will temporarily disrupt parking in the main lot of the Central Library with limited spaces available. There is additional parking located in the Civic Center parking structure.

For tickets and more information, visit https://nbplf.foundation/programs/witte-lectures-28th-season.