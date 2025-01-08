Laguna’s Pageant of the Masters Hosts Casting Call for Volunteers January 10 – 12

Share this:

Can you hold a pose for 90 seconds? If so, the Pageant of the Masters wants you!

The Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach is hosting its annual Open Casting Call for volunteers this weekend, January 10 through 12. Both on-stage and backstage roles are available for the Pageant’s 2025 summer production: “Gold Coast: Treasures of California.”

And for those who come to Laguna Beach on Sunday to audition, the Pageant is hosting a Family Fun Fest which includes food trucks, music, games, photo opportunities, and art projects.

For more information about Casting Call and volunteering with the Pageant of the Masters, visit www.foapom.com/volunteer.

Volunteers of all ages and sizes are needed to become cast members and strike a pose in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants, or Living Pictures. On-stage roles include posing in live recreations of works of art, while backstage roles offer opportunities in makeup, headpieces, and costumes. No theater experience is required, and all training will be provided.

“People volunteer at the Pageant of the Masters because it’s more than just being part of a production—it’s about becoming part of a family,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts. “It’s a chance to connect with the community, celebrate art and history, and contribute to a tradition that inspires thousands every year. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience.”

For those who cannot commit to a full summer schedule, substitute and backup positions are also available. Those cast members play a vital role in the production as they may be called upon as needed throughout the summer.

The Casting Call will take place at 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach on the following dates:

Friday, January 10: 7–9 p.m.

Saturday, January 11: 7–9 p.m.

Sunday, January 12: 2–5 p.m. (Family Fun Fest)

During the Casting Call, potential cast members will have their photo taken and measurements recorded to assist with the creation of Pageant’s sets and costumes. Guests will also enjoy a behind-the-scenes preview of the artwork to be featured in the 2025 Pageant production. No appointments are necessary.

Attendees who sign up to volunteer on Sunday during the Family Fun Fest will receive a voucher for one free item from their choice of food truck (The Lime Truck and Feeding Frenzy).

During the Sunday event, guests can get an up close look at Pageant sets and take photos, enjoy music by DJ Wendy, and explore the Bizarre Bazaar, which includes Pageant stage props, artwork, costumes, and other one-of-a-kind treasures. The Festival’s gift shop will also host a Last Chance Sale with discounts on select items. There will also be snacks and refreshments, art activities, games and more for those who sign up to volunteer with the Pageant during this special event.

“This is the first time the Pageant has ever offered an event like Family Fun Fest during Casting Call, and we couldn’t be more excited,” shared Higuchi. “We hope this new addition will encourage people to come out, have fun, and get involved in this unique production.”

For those who are interested in volunteering, but are unable to attend the Open Casting Call, private appointments may be set up by calling the Casting Department at (949) 494-3663 or by emailing casting@foapom.com.