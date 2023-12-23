Newport Beach Senior Living Community Honors Exceptional Employee

Share this:

Atria Newport Beach has honored cook Marizela Gallegos as a recipient of the 2023 Exceptional Service Award (ESA).

Distributed annually, the ESA recognizes employees who embody and surpass Atria’s standard of service to residents and their communities. Gallegos has worked at Atria Newport Beach for four years.

Senior Executive Director Brian Keys said, “She is a talented culinary professional who has grown to be an exceptional staff member. Most importantly, she is a trusted and well-respected member of our team. Mary’s dedication to serving our residents is never lacking. She regularly interacts with residents in the dining room, bringing them meaningful conversation and warmth. Mary is attentive to both our residents’ dietary needs and unique likes and anticipates what treats they may enjoy for the day. She incorporates her family recipes into our menu, a boon that both employees and residents enjoy. Mary is a significant presence in our community, whose dedication extends to both employees and residents.”

Every Atria Executive Director nominates one employee each year, sharing stories of employees’ determination and compassion. Those selected for the award receive a financial bonus and a celebration in their honor.

“The Exceptional Service Award is the highest employee honor. Atria sets high standards for serving our residents and celebrates the team members who go above and beyond for residents and their fellow staff,” said Sarah Laloyan, Senior Vice President. “This year we’re proud to introduce bigger financial prizes. We want our employees to know that we see their efforts and appreciate them by investing in them monetarily as well as through training and career growth.”

Since 2007, Atria has paid out over $129 million in recognition awards to their staff.

To learn more visit www.AtriaSeniorLiving.com.