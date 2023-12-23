NBPD Offers Tips on Minimizing the Risk of Scams and Identity Theft

The Newport Beach Police Department reminds residents that you can greatly minimize the risk of scams or identity theft by implementing the following tips.
- Be extremely cautious when handling and disclosing the following information:
- Social security number
- Mother’s maiden name
- Date of birth
- Current and past addresses
- Driver license number
- Credit card numbers
- Bank account numbers
- Personal Identification Number (PIN) codes
- Usernames and passwords
- Never provide personal information over the phone unless you have initiated the phone call. If you receive a call and want to confirm the caller’s identity, ask for a callback number and check it against the publicly-advertised numbers for that company. You can check with the Better Business Bureau to determine the legitimacy of a business.
- Never leave sensitive outgoing mail – such as checks or forms with the personal information listed above – in your residential mailbox Use a blue postal mailbox or your local post office.
- Consider installing a residential mailbox that is secured with a locking mechanism.
- Never leave mail in your mailbox overnight.
- When ordering new checks, do not have them mailed to your home. Pick them up at your bank or have them delivered by registered mail.
- Use a shredder prior to disposing of bank and credit card statements, cancelled checks, pre-approved credit card offers, and any other personal information listed above. A crosscut shredder offers added security by making it more difficult to reconstruct shredded documents.
- Place your garbage bins out in the morning on the day of pickup, rather than the night before. This gives “dumpster divers” less opportunity to go through your trash.
- Minimize the amount of information you carry in your wallet or purse by taking out extra cards and IDs.
- Cancel all unused credit cards. Maintain a list of all active cards and account, including the following details: account numbers, expiration dates, telephone numbers and addresses for each creditor. Store this information in a secure place.
- Open all bills promptly and check your accounts monthly.
- Call your credit card company if your card is expired and you have not received a replacement. Report any lost or stolen cards immediately.
- Notify financial institutions and credit card companies in advance of any address or phone number changes.
- Always shield the keypad from prying eyes when you enter your PIN number.
- Never leave transaction receipts behind, including at an ATM, the gas pump, the bank, or in a nearby trash receptacle. These should be shredded if they include any sensitive information.