Newport Beach to Comply with Governor’s Beach Closure Order

Following a closed-session City Council discussion Thursday evening with Newport Beach’s police chief and City Manager, Newport Beach City Council announced the city will comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order, issued on Thursday, to close all beaches in Orange County. The announcement came in a press release issued by the City of Newport Beach

On Tuesday the City Council voted to keep the beaches open for recreation and exercise, to provide for the physical and mental well-being of residents. The City was preparing to increase public safety presence at the beaches and adjacent neighborhoods to ensure adherence to the Governor’s Stay at Home order.

However, the City is responding to the Governor’s new order to close all Orange County beaches that was issued Thursday afternoon.

The Governor’s brief and general directive raises enforcement questions, said Mayor Will O’Neill in the press release. That will require further clarification from the Governor’s office and state Office of Emergency Services.

The City’s public safety officers will strive to educate the public on the Governor’s directive this weekend, and are hopeful citations will be unnecessary.

Mayor O’Neill expressed confidence in the City of Newport Beach’s continued ability to protect and serve residents during these trying times.

The Newport Beach City Council will hold a separate special meeting, expected this weekend, to discuss legal options to challenge Gov. Newsom’s directive.