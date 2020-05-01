Newport Beach City Council to Discuss Litigation Against Beach Closures

Share this:

The Newport Beach City Council will meet in closed session on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 9 a.m., according to information received from the City of Newport Beach.

The City Council will discuss the initiation of litigation against Governor Gavin Newsom, the State of California, various State Agencies including but not limited to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the California Natural Resources Agency and State Employees, including but not limited to Mark S. Ghilarducci and Wade Crowfoot related to Executive Order N-33-20 and the directive issued by Mr. Ghilarducci and Mr. Crowfoot on April 30, 2020, which among other things, directed the closing of all beaches operated by local governments in Orange County beginning May 1, 2020.

Members of the public can submit questions and comments in writing for City Council consideration by sending them to the City Clerk at [email protected]. To give the City Council members adequate time to review questions and comments, submit written comments by Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Members of the public can also participate in the meeting telephonically. The meeting will be shown on NBTV and live streamed on the city’s website at NewportBeachCa.gov. Phone numbers to call in will be posted on the screen.