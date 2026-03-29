Newport Beach TV Fest Returns for Second Annual Event June 4-7

Last June the Newport Beach Film Festival presented its inaugural Newport Beach TV Fest at the Lido Theatre in Newport Beach.

Honorees at the inaugural Newport Beach TV Fest included Adam Brody, Ali Larter, Andy Garcia, Billy Bob Thornton, Christina Ricci, Dan Fogelman, Jason Segel, Kate Hudson, Quinta Brunson, Ralph Macchio, Sam Rockwell, and Shery Lee Ralph, alongside larger ensemble honors for shows “Abbott Elementary,” “Cobra Kai,” “Landman,” and “Yellowjackets.”

The festival’s Breakout Award Panel spotlighted Chase Sui Wonders (“The Studio”), Meg Stalter (“Hacks”), Patrick Schwarzenegger (“The White Lotus”), Skye P. Marshall (“Matlock”), and Taylor Dearden (“The Pitt”). Featured TV shows included “Nobody Wants This,” “Paradise,” “Running Point,” “Shrinking” and “The White Lotus.”

The event was a resounding success, so Newport Beach TV Fest is returning for an encore June 4-7.

Billed as a premier four-day celebration of television artistry and creative achievements, Newport Beach TV Fest brings together industry professionals, Guild and Television Academy voters, networks, and streaming services for a unique celebration of established and emerging talent. It’s the largest gathering of Guild and Television Academy voters outside of Los Angeles or New York. Strategically timed ahead of the Emmy nomination voting window, the TV Fest has quickly established itself as a must-attend destination for the industry’s awards season calendar.

The Newport Beach TV Fest will feature a diverse lineup of screenings, panel discussions, live podcast recordings, and awards presentations at the Lido Theater, a beloved Newport Beach landmark offering an intimate and distinguished setting for celebrating the best in contemporary television.

Additional details will be released soon, but you can bet the NB TV Fest will boldly go where few have gone before.

Tickets for the 2026 TV Fest are on sale now. Visit www.nbtvfest.com for ticket information and follow @NBTVFest on social media to stay updated on all TV Fest events and announcements.