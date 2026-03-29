World Premiere of ‘Eat Me’ at South Coast Rep Includes Michelin Dining Experience

Several local restaurants have featured themed dining experiences that match a theatrical presentation (usually a musical at Segerstrom Center), but South Coast Repertory is taking that concept to another level.

The World Premiere of “Eat Me” by Talene Monahan at SCR April 12 through May 3 on the Julianne Argyros Stage revolves around – you guessed it – eating.

“Eat Me” is a wildly imaginative play that revolves around Chris, who loves fine cuisine. He spends hours on the internet where like-minded foodies share their extraordinary culinary experiences. Among them: Stevie, who doesn’t eat fish with souls; Beatrice and Jen, who just baked a flax loaf; and Cindy, might have salad, later.

As she explores the foodie obsession, Monahan brings audiences into a world where everyone is longing for something that makes them feel full—and when the meal is over, maybe they’ll be transformed.

“Talene’s play manages to address a rare eating disorder, personifies a Reddit thread and begs us to face our increasing obsessions with consumption—both literal and digital,” said South Coast Repertory Artistic Director David Ivers. “I am inspired that Talene, a rising star in the American theatre and one heck of a great person, will be with us launching the world premiere of ’Eat Me’ during SCR’s 2026 Pacific Playwrights Festival.”

“Eat Me” was presented as a staged reading at the 2025 Pacific Playwrights Festival. Its unique premise, hilarious interludes featuring a character called “The Gourmand,” and exploration into how we look at obsession and desires, engaged audiences at SCR’s three-day showcase featuring readings and productions of new plays from some of the most talented playwrights in the country.

Now comes the gastronomic collaboration.

Knife Pleat restaurant’s Chef Tony Esnault and Restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi are joining forces with South Coast Rep to offer an exclusive culinary and theatre experience that combines the renowned Michelin-starred restaurant located in South Coast Plaza with select performances of “Eat Me.”

The collaboration between one of the country’s premier regional theatres and one of Southern California’s most celebrated dining establishments provides theatregoers with a unique exploration of cuisine and world-class theatre.

“Pairing dinner and a show is about as classic as a great night out can get. Pairing fine dining at Knife Pleat and a world-premiere comedy about obsessing over food is an invitation to participate in a meta-theatrical experience of art imitating life,” said South Coast Repertory Managing Director Suzanne Appel. “Artistic Director David Ivers and I found in Knife Pleat’s Chef Tony Esnault and Restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi co-conspirators in the expansion of theatre’s artistic possibilities. Our aim with this pairing is to create a unique experience that, from table to stage, captures our deeply human need to nourish our bodies and our souls.”

The $275 per person package begins with a 5 p.m. seating and prix-fixe preview menu at Knife Pleat and continues with premium tickets to a 7:30 p.m. performance of “Eat Me.” This exclusive pairing is available on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 14

Thursday, April. 16

Saturday, April 18

Thursday, April 23

Friday, April 24

Saturday, April 25

Wednesday, April 29

Friday May 1

Saturday, May 2

The experience is reserved for a maximum of 16 patrons each night, with a six-person limit per party.

“We’re delighted to partner with South Coast Repertory on ‘Eat Me,’ said Sarmadi, co-owner of Knife Pleat with her husband Chef Esnault. “The arts are a passion for us and we’ve always done what we can to support them within our community. We’ve wanted to collaborate with South Coast Repertory for some time. This upcoming production felt like the perfect opportunity to come together. At Knife Pleat, we see dining as a form of storytelling—much like theatre—where every detail is designed to create an emotional and visceral connection. The partnership with SCR allows us to celebrate creativity across disciplines while supporting a vibrant cultural community that brings people together.”

Monahan, a New York Times “Rising Theatre Star” of 2023, was inspired to write “Eat Me” after a friend showed her a profile of a man on a dating app who had Gourmand Syndrome. The National Institute of Health describes the little-known psychological disorder as “a sudden, intense obsession with fine food and gourmet dining, typically following damage to the right anterior brain hemisphere. Patients develop a passion for eating, talking about, or preparing high-quality food, often accompanied by increased impulse control issues regarding food.”

Knife Pleat is one of Orange County’s most notable restaurants. Opened in June of 2019 under the direction of Esnault and Sarmadi, it combines contemporary French, ingredient-driven cuisine with a stellar setting in the Penthouse of South Coast Plaza. In 2021, the restaurant was awarded a prestigious Michelin star. It has retained that star every year since.

Reservations for packages are on sale now through the SCR website at www.scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555. SCR subscribers who already have show tickets can add the Knife Pleat dining experience to their existing subscription tickets for $195, plus any ticket upgrade fees.