Newport Beach Wine Festival Returns to Balboa Bay Resort May 23 – 25

The Balboa Bay Resort kicks off the summer season this Memorial Day weekend with the 20th Anniversary of the Newport Beach Wine Festival.

This year’s Wine Festival features an exclusive wine dinner with special guest Jean-Charles Boisset, Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year and the proprietor of the Boisset Collection, which operates more than 30 wineries in California and France.

The Wine Festival features an array of premium wineries and distributors at the Grand Tasting, a Veuve Clicquot champagne brunch, world-class cuisine, live music, and other amenities over the three-day event.

“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Newport Beach Wine Festival, we are thrilled to welcome guests to a weekend of exceptional wine, cuisine, and merriment along the waterfront. This milestone event truly embodies Balboa Bay Resort’s historical commitment to hospitality and excellence,” shared Cindy Racco, Managing Director of Balboa Bay Resort & Club.

The Newport Beach Wine Festival commences on Friday, May 23 with a four-course dinner and reception hosted by Jean Charles Boisset and Balboa Bay Resort’s Executive Chef Prabeen Prathapan. Guests can expect perfectly paired Boisset Collection wines and discussions led by Boisset at this seated event within the resort’s Lighthouse Room, which offers sweeping views of Newport Harbor.

Tickets for the dinner begin at $215.

On Saturday, May 24, the Newport Beach Wine Festival will showcase the famed Grand Tasting featuring numerous wine and spirits vendors complemented by tastings from multiple culinary purveyors plus live music.

The Grand Tasting runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and will unfold in the Lighthouse Room, extending onto the boardwalk and Bayfront Lawn overlooking the marina, yachts, and Lido Island. Tickets start at $145.

Capping the festival’s weekend events will be the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brunch, on Sunday morning, May 25. Held in the Balboa Bay Resort Lighthouse Room, the lavish buffet will feature chilled seafood along with traditional brunch favorites plus a carving station, an omelet station, two complimentary glasses of Veuve Clicquot and live music. Tickets start at $125.

Tickets for each event are available online at www.balboabayresort.com/nbwinefestival.

For more information on the Newport Beach Wine Festival at Balboa Bay Resort, and to book a room for the weekend, visit www.balboabayresort.com.