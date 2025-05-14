Marilyn Larsen Named Hoag’s 2025 Nurse of the Year

Recognized by colleagues for her extraordinary compassion, calmness under pressure and unwavering dedication to patients, oncology nurse Marilyn Larsen, RN, OCN, has been named 2025 Hoag Nurse of the Year.

Marilyn received her recognition during the Nurse’s Day Celebration on Thursday, May 1 among colleagues who describe Marilyn as embodying excellence while radiating kindness throughout the 8 West floor in Hoag’s Newport Beach hospital.

“With 25 years at Hoag, Marilyn’s base of knowledge shines. I have seen firsthand through the years how she strongly advocates for the best interest of her patients,” said Rick Martin, Ed.D, MSN, RN, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer of Hoag. “Marilyn consistently goes above and beyond to make sure her patients are comfortable and educated.”

As a mentor for fellow nurses across Hoag, Marilyn’s impact resonates deeply with those she works alongside and cares for.

“Marilyn exemplifies what it means to be a Hoag nurse – kind, compassionate, and deeply committed to excellence in care,” said Kelly Roberts, BSN, RN, Department Director of the Oncology/Gynecology/Urology Unit. “This honor is a reflection of her incredible impact on patients and team members alike.”

Marilyn began her career at Hoag 25 years ago and has spent decades caring for patients in the 8 West Oncology Unit. An Oncology Certified Nurse (OCN), Marilyn also serves as a relief charge nurse and administers chemotherapy across units when needed. She is an active member of Hoag’s clinical trials team, supporting innovation and excellence in cancer care.

In 2015, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Vanguard University with the support of a Hoag nursing scholarship, which are philanthropically funded. Marilyn has volunteered extensively in breast cancer awareness efforts, providing encouragement to patients and offering personal support to Hoag employees diagnosed with breast cancer.

Throughout her career, Marilyn’s colleagues have highlighted her willingness to mentor peers, especially in oncologic treatments and in helping nurses support patients facing new cancer diagnoses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marilyn volunteered without hesitation to help cover breaks and assist other units.

“Marilyn is an inspiring representation of what it means to be named Nurse of the Year,” Martin said. “Our entire nursing team continues to deliver extraordinary, compassionate care that makes a profound difference for our patients and the Orange County community.”

Hoag recently attained its fifth Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence – and for the first time, earned the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) new Magnet with Distinction. This elite recognition honors organizations that not only meet but exceed the highest standards in nursing quality.

Hoag is one of only 18 institutions nationwide, and the only one in Southern California, to achieve Magnet with Distinction, a designation that reflects satisfied nurses, exceptional care, and strong patient outcomes.

Hoag continues to develop, attract and retain the brightest nurses seeking advanced education and training, thanks to philanthropic investment in nursing education, including transformational support from the Argyros family, whose cumulative giving to Hoag has surpasses $32 million, advancing care in numerous areas, including cancer, diabetes, nursing, and heart and vascular.

Nearly 4,000 Hoag nurses have received scholarships to pursue higher education. Approximately 90 percent of Hoag nurses hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), with many going on to earn advanced degrees, including Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).

“We are proud to foster an environment where evidence-based practice thrives and healing is at the center of everything we do,” said Martin. “When our community comes to Hoag, they are truly in the best hands.”

For more information on Hoag Nursing, visit www.hoag.org/nursing.