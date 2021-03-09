Newport Chamber CEO is Ready for Disneyland and an Angel’s Baseball Game

Share this:

On Monday, March 8, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky released a video sent to Chamber members and other businesses and community members showing him wearing a baseball cap and holding a baseball bat and Mickey Mouse ears.

“Hello Mouseketeers and Angels fans—you’re probably wondering why Steve is wearing an Angels hat and holding a pair of mouse ears and a bat,” said Rosansky. “The answer is I am getting ready to go to Disneyland or possibly an Angels game, now that the California Department of Public Health finally released new guidelines that will allow theme parks like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, and outdoor sports venues like Anaheim Stadium, to open April 1 assuming Orange County is in the Red Zone under Gov. Newsom’s Blueprint for Safer Economy.”

Rosansky explained that the new guidelines will allow amusement parks up to 15 percent occupancy in the Red Tier and 25 percent occupancy in the Orange Tier, while Sports Parks will be allowed 20 percent occupancy in the Red Tier and 33 percent occupancy in the Orange Tier.

“Both amusement parks and sports parks are limited to Californian’s only, and tickets must be purchased in advance,” added Rosansky. “Several other restrictions will also apply.”

However, Rosansky was of the opinion that it’s difficult to say if Disneyland or Knotts Berry Farm would open soon, although Orange County will likely be in the Red Tier by April 1.

“Operating at a 15 percent occupancy is just not enough to profitably open,” said Rosansky. “Disney would have to operate at a loss and hope that we would quickly more to the Orange and Yellow Tiers which would allow for greater occupancy and enough revenue to at least break even.”

Rosansky noted that Angel’s Stadium normally averages around 38,000 fans per game in a stadium that has 45,000 seats, and that a 20 percent occupancy translates into 9,000 fans.

“That is well below the average, but may be enough to prime the pump with the hope that we move quickly into the lower tiers with higher occupancy,” said Rosansky.

He added that the new guidelines also have a cryptic message that rules for reopening indoor venues like the Honda Center will be forthcoming.

Rosansky closed his video remarks by stating “Remember—wear your ears, and a mask, and be safe.”

For more information, visit the Chamber’s website at www.NewportBeach.com.