Newport Chamber CEO Says OC is Nearing Orange Tier

Share this:

On Wednesday, March 17, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky released a video sent to Chamber members and other businesses and community members to announce that Orange County was nearing the coronavirus statistics needed to move from the current Red Tier to the less restrictive Orange Tier.

“As you already know, Orange County moved into the Red Zone under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy last weekend, which allows for implementation of reduced operating restrictions on businesses and indoor dining in restaurants,” said Rosansky in the video. “The state released the latest coronavirus numbers on Tuesday, and Orange County has continued the downward trend that has been occurring since the highs we saw in early January.”

According to Rosansky, two of the indicators – the positivity percentage and the health equity metric – both stayed squarely in the Orange Zone, which is one zone below the Red Zone.

“The third indicator, the case rate per 100,000, has declined from 6.0 to 4.0 per 100,000, which is significant,” said Rosansky. “It is only 1/10 of a percentage point away from the 3.9 cases per 100,000 needed for all three indexes to be in the Orange Zone. All indications are that by next Tuesday, all three indicators will be in the Orange Zone.”

This means, said Rosansky, that “it looks like Orange County will be in the Orange Zone by April 4, which just happens to be Easter Sunday. For this to happen, the Blueprint for s Safer Economy requires two things: we need to be in the Red Zone for at least three weeks before we can move to the Orange Zone, and we will also have to achieve two weeks in the Orange Zone coronavirus numbers prior to moving to the Orange Zone.”

Bottom line, said Rosansky: “Both of these conditions should be met in time to allow Orange County businesses, churches and residents to enjoy a less-restrictive and covid safe environment by Easter Sunday.”

Rosansky closed his video remarks by stating “Remember—wear a mask, and be safe.”

For more information, visit the Chamber’s website at www.NewportBeach.com.