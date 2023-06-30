Newport Coast Drive Traffic Update

Share this:

According to City of Newport Beach officials, the City is working to reduce traffic impacts from the repaving work now underway on Newport Coast Drive between East Coast Highway and Ridge Park Road.

Lane closures on northbound Newport Coast Drive and side streets will be in place through Friday, June 30. However, traffic impacts are expected to be reduced through adjustments to traffic signals and flagmen operation. City staff will be working with our contractor to reopen lanes as quickly as possible.

Beginning Wednesday, July 5, lane closures will be in place on Newport Coast Drive between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily for about two weeks.

If possible, please use the alternate route of Coast Hwy to MacArthur Boulevard to San Joaquin Hills Road.

Following the paving operation, some additional work will be required through mid-August, when the project is expected to be completed.