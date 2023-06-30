Childhelp Orange County Raises $625K at Annual Golf Classic at Newport Beach Country Club

Share this:

The CHILDHELP Orange County Chapter based in Newport Beach raised over $625,000 net at the 41st annual Childhelp Rich Saul Memorial Golf Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club on Monday May 12.

This year marked the 11th anniversary to bear the name of the late Rich Saul, a professional football player for the Los Angeles Rams for 12 years, and a longtime supporter of the Childhelp golf events until his passing in 2012.

With Rich’s help in 2007, the Corporate Sponsor Committee was formed. Since then, this event has raised over six million dollars.

Highlights of this year’s golf tournament were the presence of former teammates of Rich Saul: Los Angeles Rams players Vince Ferragamo, Dennis Harrah and Jackie Slater (who gave the invocation). Rams cheerleaders were also at the event.

After the tournament, golfers and guests enjoyed cocktails on the beautiful terrace overlooking the golf course, along with a silent auction and opportunity drawing. After the buffet dinner was a lively auction and paddle raise to help the children served by Childhelp.

Tournament Winners were Sam Perricone Jr., Tyler Smith, Bobby Hill and Kolin Ozonian. Longest Men’s Drive went to Jason Ford. Longest Women’s Drive went to Kim Penney. Putting Contest winner was Jacquie Casey.

The Event Committee members included Susan Hill, Patti Edwards, Patricia Ford, Rosalie Puleo, Kim Kegans, Susie Gaunt, Patty McNally, Gina Van Ocker, Ellen Hanson Walker, Christine Johnson, Julie Thornton, Mary Allen Dexter, Joyce Simon, Teri Nanko, Pam Pharris, Nancy Cardin, Tracy Abel, Tami Smith, Katherine Meredith, Diana Miner, Jennifer Kite, Robin McDonald, Roshie Weightman, and Nikki Bass.

Platinum Title Sponsors were Jacquie and Michael Casey. Executive Sponsors: The Cleo A. Bluth Charitable Foundation, O’Connell Family Foundation, and The Regal Foundation.

Associate Sponsors: Black Knight, Inc, Connor Fletcher & Hedenkamp LLP, Fidelity National Title Group, Frome Family Foundation, Lyon Living and Merrill Lynch/ Gabe Pate.

Corporate Sponsor Committee: Mike Abel, Garrett Abel, Loren Cargile, Michael Casey, Patti Edward and Jim Edwards, James Farhart, Mike FitzGerald, Matt Fletcher, Jamie and Steve Hong, Eoin Kreditor, Scott McDonald, George O’Connell, Brady O’Connell, Gabe Pate, Vinny Perricone, Jim Violette, Justin Wheeler, Steve Zotovich/Shelby Crist, Eileen Saul, Julie Thornton-Adams.

Childhelp is proud to report that for each dollar expended, over 85 cents are invested into serving the children in need of the Childhelp services, which include three Group Homes in Costa Mesa and the Childhelp Merv Griffin Village in Beaumont.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to Childhelp can contact either Eileen Saul at [email protected] or Diana Miner at [email protected].

Visit https://www.childhelp.org/chapters/orange-county-chapter for more information.