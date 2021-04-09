Newport Companies Team on Luxury Townhome Community in Newport Beach

Share this:

Real estate development company Intracorp Homes of Newport Beach has announced an update on the construction of 36 new three-story townhomes at The Isle at Mariner Shores, a new community located in a prime Newport Beach neighborhood adjacent to Dover Shores.

Estimated to open sometime this spring, the project consists of several Newport Beach-based companies selected for this development, including a new sales team led by Matt Genova at Arbor Real Estate Professionals of Newport Beach.

“When developing a new project, our goal is to bring value to both the city and its residents and deepen the interaction between our residents and local businesses,” says Brad Perozzi, president of Intracorp Southern California. “Matt Genova has an impressive background in marketing and sales as well as significant real estate experience in Newport Beach and its surrounding communities, which made him and Arbor Real Estate a choice partner for this project.”

According to Perozzi, the decision to bring on The Genova Team came from Intracorp’s desire to thoughtfully form a local beach community team that would bear extensive knowledge about the area.

Additional partners include Newport Beach-based architectural firm Bassenian Lagoni and interior design team Blackband Design, as well as Urban Arena landscape architects based in Costa Mesa.

The opportunity to work on such an exceptional project with so many talented local partners is both humbling and exciting, said Matt Genova, noting that “Intracorp has really set the bar high for unique and creative home options in our community, and The Isle is yet another example of that. The homes not only appeal to the current aesthetic desired by homebuyers, but the craftsmanship, value, and options they provide are unmatched. Having raised my own family in this neighborhood, my team and I are eager to welcome newcomers and locals alike to this one-of-a-kind community that truly showcases coastal living at its best.”

Perozzi adds that The Isle at Mariner Shores is Intracorp’s first Newport Beach project and one of only a few new home developments to be offered in the Newport area in recent years.

The community is located within the top-rated Newport Mesa Unified School District and is a near countless retail and dining options.

The Isle at Mariner Shores is located at 1244 Irvine Ave. in Newport Beach, on the site of the former Mariner Square Apartment Homes adjacent to Westcliff Plaza retail center. Configured in tri-plex and six-plex buildings, the 3-story townhomes are made up of approximately 1,683 to 1,858 square feet, each with an attached two-car garage.

For more information, visit https://www.theislemarinershores.com.