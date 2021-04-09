NBPD Chief Jon Lewis Signs On to Letter Condemning Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Share this:

Newport Beach Police Chief Jon T. Lewis has added his name to a letter from more than two dozen other law enforcement officials and members of The Orange County Chiefs of Police and Sheriff’s Association that condemns anti-Asian hate crimes.

“The Orange County Chiefs of Police and Sheriff’s Association, and all of our

membership, stand in unity with Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities across the country,” reads the letter. “We condemn hate crimes and bigotry against these communities and remain committed to our role in protecting these individuals from hateful acts.”

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by instances of hate or intolerance,” the letter continues. “We stand against these unjustified attacks and against the fear and pain that they cause. We urge everyone to come together in solidarity with the AAPI community, and to do everything we can to prevent hate and discrimination.”

In addition to Chief Lewis, others who have signed the letter include the Police Chiefs from the cities of Fullerton, La Palma, Orange, Westminster, Cypress, Anaheim, Placentia, Garden Grove, Los Alamitos, La Habra, Costa Mesa, Seal Beach, Fountain Valley, Tustin, Buena Park, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Huntington Beach, Santa Ana and Brea, as well as Sheriff Don Barnes and District Attorney Todd Spitzer.