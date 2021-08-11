Newport Dads Invent ‘Wishsaver’ Candle Ring Holder for Birthday Cakes

Share this:

Ever wonder if blowing out candles on a birthday cake spreads germs?

In 2017, the Journal of Food Research conducted a study called “Bacterial Transfer Associated with Blowing Out Candles on a Birthday Cake.” Scientists suspected that blowing on your cake might actually spread germs from your mouth out onto the cake’s icing.

Upon testing samples of birthday cake after participants extinguished the candles by blowing, researchers found that the number of bacteria on the icing had increased by 1,400 percent.

So could viruses such as COVID-19 or other illnesses be transmitted onto the frosting? Maybe, but these days you can’t be too careful.

Enter three entrepreneurial dads who have launched an innovative new product designed to help make birthdays, and other milestone occasions, more special and safe when you make a wish and blow out the candles.

Newport Beach-based Wishsaver is a clear, ring-shaped candle holder designed to be easily adhered to the top of almost any container for store-bought cakes including plastic cake domes and rectangular cake containers and cardboard boxes.

According to information from Wishsaver, applying the Wishsaver in this way converts the cake’s own container into a shield that protects the cake during the candle extinguishing ritual, thereby allowing the practice of blowing out birthday candles to continue, germ-free. Its patent-pending design accommodates up to 23 candles of most shapes and sizes including large digits and sparklers.

“No parent wants to tell their child that they can’t blow out their birthday candles or, worse yet, serve cake with germs on it to their guests,” said Wishsaver Co-Founder Brian Garbutt of Newport Beach. “Our hope is that Wishsaver will preserve this tradition, bringing joy to our customers and making more wishes come true.”

To use Wishsaver, remove the strips from the adhesive on the underside of the Wishsaver ring and firmly press the ring onto the cake box or other container to secure it. Insert candles into the ring’s circular (candle holder) nubs ensuring a snug fit. Then light the candles, make a wish, and blow them out.

“We all have had to sacrifice so much during the pandemic, including opportunities to make new memories, and wishes, with loved ones,” says Wishsaver Co-Founder Luis Morales of Newport Beach. “We are thrilled to bring Wishsaver to market to help restore a sense of normalcy around celebrating birthdays and other special moments as we emerge from the pandemic.”

A fun fact courtesy of Wishsaver: The tradition of blowing out candles dates back to ancient Greece, when candles were burned as offerings to gods and goddesses. The ancient Greeks baked round cakes to symbolize the moon and put candles on these cakes to pay tribute to the moon goddess, Artemis.

No word on how many Greeks fell ill from germs on the cakes.

Priced at $7.99, the Wishsaver is made of recyclable materials and is now available for purchase online. For more info, visit the Wishsaver website at www.wish-saver.com.