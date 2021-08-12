Hoag Flu Shot Health Fairs 2021

Share this:

With COVID-19 still circulating, getting a flu shot has never been more important. The best way to prevent getting the flu and to keep the community healthy is by getting vaccinated each year.

This fall, Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach will be offering complimentary flu shots at its Flu Shot Health Fairs throughout Orange County.

Registration will be required to reserve a time to receive a flu vaccination. Visit hoag.org/health-fair to select an available time slot. The Health Fairs will be held in five OC cities, but you do not need to live in that city to visit the Health Fair and get a flu shot.

This year’s event will also feature our Hoag Lifestyle team presenting nutrition tips, experts on hand to help with insurance and access questions, kids activities including balloon creations and a health challenge, an enter-to-win sweepstakes, a free tote bag while supplies last, and more.

WHEN/WHERE:

Irvine: Saturday, September 18, 2021 / Time: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Hoag Health Center Irvine Sand Canyon, 16105 Sand Canyon Ave., Irvine

San Clemente: Saturday, September 25, 2021 / 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Talega Health Center, 1031 Avenida Pico, San Clemente

Tustin: Saturday, October 2, 2021 / 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Hoag Health Center Tustin Legacy, 15000 Kensington Park Drive, Tustin

Huntington Beach: Saturday, October 9, 2021 / 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Hoag Health Center Huntington Beach, 19582 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

Foothill Ranch: Saturday, October 16, 2021 / 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Hoag Health Center Foothill Ranch, 26672 Portola Parkway, Foothill Ranch

For a full schedule of events, visit www.hoag.org/health-fair.