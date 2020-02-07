Newport Dunes Plan Renovations

Share this:

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort officials recently announced that they will unveil “exciting” renovations later this year and are currently working on a number of sustainability initiatives.

According to a Jan. 13 press release, new features will include: Freshly renovated beachfront cottages, a resort-style pool complex, an enhanced menu at Moe B’s Munchies with an expanded kitchen and bar area and beachfront communal lounge addition, and an expanded inflatable water park.

After about four months of construction, the newly renovated pool complex will be revealed at a grand opening event planned for March.

The enhanced outdoor pool area will be equipped with four distinct pool settings, according to the message It will feature two hot tubs, including a unique, horseshoe-shaped spa with a 24-person capacity, one children’s pool and a large main pool. The pool deck will be appointed with lounge chairs, shade structures, private cabanas and a corner bar.

Dunes’ beachfront cottages will be upgraded “far beyond a fresh coat of paint” to reveal “dramatic enhancements” including: New flooring, improved lighting, ultra-comfy mattresses and chic decor. The cozy beach cottages will also be equipped with complimentary organic coffee and tea supplied by the resort’s partner, Café Virtuoso.

Moe B’s Munchies, previously an “order-up” window offering quick snacks, will receive an expanded kitchen and bar area and new menu offerings.

Adjacent to Moe B’s, a new lounge will overlook the lagoon and offer a place to socialize and enjoy light entertainment. The new beachfront communal area will feature a fire pit, shade structures and comfortable outdoor seating for guests to relax while taking in exquisite bay views, according to Dunes officials.

On Memorial Day weekend, the inflatable water park — the largest in SoCal —will welcome four new oversized inflatables. It will be open to the public through Oct. 4.

“The inflatable playground is fun for kids and adults alike and accompanies the resort’s lineup of favorite water activities,” officials wrote in the press release.

Also, Newport Dunes has started to implement several sustainability initiatives in an effort to become a leader in the “sustainability in hospitality” movement, officials explained.

The Clean Beach Initiative strictly prohibits the use of BBQs, grills and glass containers of any kind on the beach, sand or grass. Grills are only permitted on the concrete. Violators are subject to $500 fines and citations, according to Newport Beach Municipal Code.

All waste disposed of in any of the trash bins on the property is sorted at a materials recovery facility, allowing for a single-stream recycling system at the resort.

The Paper Initiative reduces the resort’s usage of paper in favor of digital media. It also encourages guests to receive emails rather than mail. Additionally, all new signage resort-wide will be constructed using recycled materials.

“The Three R’s Initiative serves as a further reminder for staff to reduce the amount of waste and disposable items used, reuse old containers, commodities, paper and rechargeable batteries, and recycle multi-use materials while buying eco-friendly items when possible,” the message reads.

Through the Organic Initiative, the resort commits to using non-toxic products throughout the property. Newport Dunes’ waterfront restaurant, Back Bay Bistro, will also serve organic fruits and vegetables, locally-caught seafood and high-quality meat.

“With exciting renovations and a commitment to sustainability, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort aims to help protect the environment while enhancing guest experiences for years to come,” officials concluded in the press release.

For more information, visit NewportDunes.com.