Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort Presents Tunes at the Dunes and Movies on the Beach

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort has announced the return of Tunes at the Dunes live waterfront concert series on holiday weekends as well as Movies on the Beach every Friday and Saturday evening through the end of July.

From soulful blues to classic rock and surf reggae tunes, Tunes at the Dunes offers a diverse lineup of talented local artists against the backdrop of the Upper Newport Back Bay. Enjoy bites from local food trucks and sip on refreshing beverages from the full bar while enjoying the views. Bring your beach chairs or floats and dance the night away at this family-friendly event.

Admission to enjoy the beach and live entertainment is free and open to the public. Parking is available for $35 per car on holiday weekends, and gates open at 8 a.m. Music starts at 5 p.m. To learn more about Tunes at the Dunes, visit www.NewportDunes.com/tunes-at-the-dunes.

Tunes at the Dunes schedule:

July 4 | The Class (Oldies, Classic Rock, Top 40s)

July 5 | Kelly Boyz Band (Country Rock)

July 6 | Cubensis (Grateful Dead Tribute)

August 30 | David Rosales (Country, Folk, Blues, Rock)

August 31 | Jimmy’s Buffet (Jimmy Buffett Tribute)

September 1 | DSB (Journey Tribute Band)

Movies on the Beach at Newport Dunes

Stick around after the concerts and experience the magic of outdoor cinema with Movies on the Beach at Newport Dunes, Friday and Saturday nights at dusk throughout the summer.

Gather your loved ones, grab your blankets and chairs, and settle in for a cozy evening of family-friendly film screenings under the stars.

Admission to Movies on the Beach is free and open to the public. Parking rates apply. To learn more about Movies on the Beach, visit www.NewportDunes.com/movies-on-the-beach.

Movies on the Beach schedule (movies begin at dusk):

June 21 | Ice Age (PG)

June 22 | The Adventures of Milo and Otis (G)

June 28 | Soul (PG)

June 29 | Cars (PG)

July 5 | Sandlot (PG)

July 6 | Captain America: The First Avenger (PG-13)

July 12 | Avengers (PG-13)

July 13 | Free Willy (PG)

July 19 | Back to the Future (PG)

July 20 | Happy Feet (PG)

July 26 | Honey I Shrunk The Kids (PG)

July 27 | Sing (PG)

To learn more about Newport Dunes and to book a future stay, visit www.NewportDunes.com.

To inquire about Newport Dunes venues for private events including weddings, company picnics, team-building events, and more, please call (949) 729-3800 or visit www.NewportDunes.com/corporate-events.

Newport Dunes is at 1131 Back Bay Dr., Newport Beach.