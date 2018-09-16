Newport Dunes Welcomes OCtoberfest OC Sept. 29 – Oct. 21

Share this:

Get ready for bratwurst, bier and Bavarian polka rock music as Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort welcomes the inaugural 2018 OCtoberfest OC Sept 29 through Oct. 21.

On Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m., Newport Dunes will be transformed into an Oktoberfest event inspired by the spirit of Munich, Germany, where Oktoberfest is held beginning in mid-September (the annual event has been going strong for more than 200 years).

So what can you expect at Octoberfest OC? How about authentic German cuisine including Bavarian bratwurst, schnitzel, potato salad, sauerkraut, strudel, soft pretzels and other delights. A variety of German biers and Orange County-brewed craft bier will be available.

In addition to essen und trinken (eating and drinking), OCtoberfest OC boasts two stages showcasing a full lineup of events and entertainment hosted by Burgermeister Peter von Melton and world-famous yodeler Kathrin Jakob, with a special appearance by Kara Eldridge.

Bavarian Polka Rock band Hammerstein will headline the festival—except for Oct. 13 and 14, which will feature Oktoberfest party band, Hazelnuss. There will also be München Oompa Loompa dance music, interactive games, dancing, and log-sawing competitions, not to mention musical chairs, yodeling lessons, a stein-hoisting competition, beer-chugging contest, and a Weiner dog showcase.

OCtoberfest Daily Entertainment Schedule

Bier Haus Stage

● 12 Noon – Show Opens: Willkommen!

● 12:45pm – Opening Ceremony: Tapping of the Keg

● 1:00pm – OCtoberfest Live Band

● 1:30pm – Musical Chairs Game

● 2:00pm – Kathrin Jakob Sings Traditional Hits

● 2:30pm – DJ Party Mix

● 3:10pm – OCtoberfest Live Band

● 4:00pm – Yodeling Lessons / Contest with Kathrin Jakob

● 4:20pm – OCtoberfest Live Band

● 5:00pm – DJ Party Mix

● 5:30pm – Stein Hoisting Contest

● 6:00pm – Kathrin Jakob Sings and Yodels

● 6:30pm – OCtoberfest Live Band

● 7:00pm – Dance Party

● 8:00pm – Event ends: Thank you for coming, Auf Wiedersehen!

Biergarten Stage

● 12 Noon – Show Opens: Willkommen!

● 12:45pm – Opening Ceremony: Tapping of the Keg

● 1:00pm – Traditional Oktoberfest Music

● 1:30pm – Musical Chairs Game

● 2:05pm – OCtoberfest Live Band

● 2:50pm – Kathrin Jakob Sings Traditional Hits

● 3:10pm – Greasy Sausage Toss Game

● 3:45pm – DJ Party Mix

● 4:15pm – Stein Hoisting Contest

● 5:00pm – Yodeling Lessons/Contest with Kathrin Jakob

● 5:25pm – OCtoberfest Live Band

● 6:00pm – Beer Chugging Contest

● 6:30pm – Kathrin Jakob Sings and Yodels

● 7:15pm – DJ Dance Party

● 8:00pm – Event ends: Thank you for coming, Auf Wiedersehen!

Activity Zone

● 2:00pm – Musical Chairs, Alpenhorn Blowing, Stein Hoisting

● 3:00pm – Weiner Dog showcase (Sundays) and Mr. & Miss OCtoberfest Costume

Contest

● 4:00pm – Sausage Toss, Log Sawing

● 5:00pm – Keg Games, Beer Chugging

Advance tickets:

Prost Pass ($27.50) includes general admission for one day. Prost weekender ($37) includes general admission for two days.

Biergarten tickets ($42.50) includes general admission with Commemorative Stein and first bier or non-alcoholic beverage.

OC München Bier Hall tickets are $79 and include admission for one day, a commemorative stein and first bier, plus Bavarian-style food package, reserved seating in a VIP tent, and VIP restrooms. A two-day München Weekender pass is $90.

Other VIP passes are also available. Ticket prices increase Sept. 27, so buy them early for the best value.

For additional event information and to purchase OCtoberfest tickets, visit octoberfestoc.com.

Limited onsite VIP parking at Newport Dunes is $20 per vehicle. Offsite parking with shuttle service to and from OCtoberfest is $15 per vehicle.

Lyft is the official & exclusive rideshare partner of OCtoberfest! Download the Lyft app and enter code BIER2018 to get $5 off your ride to or from the event.

If you’re taking a Lyft to the event, enter “Newport Beach Dunes” as your destination and there is a dedicated LYFT entrance from Back Bay Drive into a convenient lounge area for LYFT users for drop-off / pick-up.