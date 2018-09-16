Off the Menu Side Dish: Autumn Culinary Events at Fashion Island Hotel

Share this:

Fall is a fun time at Fashion Island Hotel. In addition to what Chef Valles is creating in the kitchen, the hotel is hosting a Wagner Family wine dinner, an Oktoberfest Beer Flights & Bites in Aqua Lounge, and an “All Hallows Eve” There are also Monday Night Football specials, Shuck Monday, Taco Tuesday, Whisky Flight Wednesday and Tapas Thursday.

The Oktoberfest Flights & Bites is available Monday through Friday, Sept. 24 to Oct. 5 from 3 to 10 p.m. Order a Bavarian flight of four seasonal beers for $10, or build-your-own Brat for $15. You could also enjoy a giant Bavarian pretzel paired with specialty dipping sauces, including garlic herb and cheese, spicy white grain mustard and beer mustard, for $10.

On October 4, Oak Grill hosts a Wagner Family Wine Dinner at Oak Grill. Created by Chef Valles, this elegant five-course wine dinner will be paired with Napa Valley’s award-winning Wagner wines, including Caymus, Conundrum and Mer Soleil. The evening starts with a bubbly reception. Price is only $89 per person.

The “All Hallows Eve” party at Aqua Lounge is held on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 9 p.m. Don your scariest costume and enjoy signature drinks such as Bloody Bitters (a Smoked Cherry Manhattan) and Bat-Winged Bubbly (Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label in a bat-winged flute). The $20 cover charge includes complimentary drink.

Monday Night Football at Oak Grill is available from 5 p.m. to close at the bar and fireside only. Next door at Aqua Lounge, Shuck Monday means $1 Kumai, Mission and Grassy Bar oysters and $1 draft beers from 4 to 8 p.m.

Taco Tuesday at at Aqua Lounge features $2 tacos and $5 margaritas, while Whisky Flight Wednesday enjoy $5 Japanese Whisky Flights, including a rotation of Nikka, Hibiki, Suntory, Kaiyo, Kikori and other Japanese whiskies.

Tapas Thursday means $5 tapas in Aqua Lounge with various fillings on a rotating weekly menu plus white and red sangria for $5.

Friday Five: Fries and Flights is a fun way to end the workweek. Order a $5 serving of fries with three housemade rotating dipping sauces such as curry ketchup, honey mustard and chipotle aioli, and then build-your-own craft or draft beer flights or $5. Excludes tax and gratuities.

And finally, one of the best daily specials in town: $10 Burgers & Brews at Aqua Lounge, offered Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Visit OakGrillNB.com and AquaLoungeNB.com.