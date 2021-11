Share this:

The Newport Harbor High School Sailors came from behind to beat Dominguez 20-19 on Friday, Nov. 19 and advance to the Division 6 championship game against Temecula Valley.

Dominguez was ahead in the fourth quarter 19-14 when the Sailors scored on a touchdown pass from quarterback A.J. Moore to Kashton Henjum to take a 20-19 lead, which they defended until time ran out.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was at the game and captured these photos.