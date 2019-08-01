Newport Local Earned Scholar Honors

Share this:

Shengyun Zhu of Newport Beach was named to the Spring 2019 Head of School Scholar Honors list at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Zhu earned a grade point average of at least 4.0 and received no grade lower than an A-.

Zhu will graduate with the 2021 class at the independent college preparatory school in Connecticut.

Founded in 1894, Pomfret School is for boarding and day students in grades 9 through 12. They offer eight academic disciplines, more than 100 elective courses, 25 athletic options, and numerous opportunities to participate in community outreach and service programs.