Crystal Cove State Park Officer Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident

A pedestrian died Tuesday as the result of a traffic collision involving an on-duty Crystal Cove State Park officer, authorities confirmed in an email on Wednesday.

Newport Beach Police Department received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday about a traffic collision at E. Coast Highway and Reef Point Drive, according to NBPD records.

A Crystal Cove SP officer was driving eastbound on PCH, confirmed NBPD Press Information Officer Heather Rangel in an email Wednesday.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, Rangel reported.

There was only one fatality, Rangel noted. It is unknown at this time if anyone else was transported to any local hospitals, she added.

Rangel could not confirm if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk of alongside the road or hghway; or whether or not drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors in the collision.

“That information is part of the (active) investigation,” she explained in the email.

She did confirm that nobody was arrested.

The highway remained closed from Reef Point to Los Trancos from 10 p.m. until about 4:30 a.m. to conduct an investigation.

A Crystal Cove State Parks representative could not be reached for comment.