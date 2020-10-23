Newport’s Perricone Juices Donates $42K to Miracles for Kids

Share this:

Through the Third Annual Home Runs for Kids Program, Newport Beach-based Perricone Juices has donated more than $42,000 to Miracles for Kids, a Southern California-based nonprofit organization that supports families of children diagnosed with critical illnesses by providing financial and emotional support.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the MLB season due to COVID-19, Perricone Juices doubled its past donation of $250 per Los Angeles Angels home run to $500 for every home run during this year’s shortened baseball season, continuing to make a tremendous impact on the lives of the children and families Miracles for Kids serves.

“Our team is so fortunate to have such loyal partners and supporters in Perricone Juices and Angels Baseball. Their ongoing support through the Home Runs for Kids program has helped our team change lives,” said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “Because of the pandemic, the population we serve is struggling more than usual and the funds that were raised this season will make all the difference.”

Joe Perricone, CEO of Perricone Juices, is a longtime supporter of the OC-based organization, taking part in various programs and volunteer projects throughout the year and was even named Miracles for Kids’ 2018 Miracle Maker Honoree at the Annual Night of Miracles Gala. CEO & Partner, Bob Rovzar, serves on the nonprofit’s Board of Directors and is a longtime advocate.

The Los Angeles Angels’ final game of the 2020 regular season took place on Sunday, September 27, marking the end of this year’s Home Runs for Kids program at 85 home runs total. Over the past three years, Perricone Juices’ Home Runs for Kids Program has raised a total of $146,250 for Miracles for Kids and their 300+ critically-ill kids and their families in need.

About Miracles for Kids: Miracles for Kids is one of the only organizations on the West Coast providing monthly financial assistance, subsidized housing, mental health services and wellness activities to families with a critically-ill child. The services help to create stability when families are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child’s life. Founded in 2002, Miracles for Kids has a main office in Irvine and a subsidized housing complex, Miracle Manor, in Orange.

To learn more about how Miracles for Kids has joined forces with parents and loved ones, visit www.miraclesforkids.org.

About Perricone Farms: Perricone Farms is a third generation, family-owned grower and manufacturer of premium craft juice. As the largest one of its kind in the Western U.S., they maintain old fashioned values, a deep commitment to quality and honest-to-goodness farm to table freshness dating back over 78 years. It started back in 1935 when 15-year-old Sam Perricone went to work to support his family, and by the late 1940s the Sam Perricone Citrus Co. Inc. was already the nation’s largest wholesale distributor of oranges, lemons, tangerines and grapefruit. Today, they are one of the nation’s premier citrus growers and a marketplace leader. To learn more, visit www.perriconefarms.com