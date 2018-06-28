NHHS Alumni Association Welcomes New Board Members

The Newport Harbor High School Alumni Association welcomes two new members onto their Executive Board, the group announced in a press release this week.

By a unanimous vote, Alan Gaddis (Class of 1980) will now serve as president, and Robin (Guzik) Sinclair (Class of 1974) will serve as vice president. The previous president Gregg Kelly (Class of 1975) and vice president Corinne Hamilton Heiser (Class of 1970) will remain on the board.

The NHHS Alumni Association looks forward to continued growth with the new board members, as they work to fulfill their mission to preserve the unique history of the school and community, in order to enrich the lives of future generations, officials said in the prepared statement.

Since its founding in 1930, Newport Harbor High School has served the community as a California Distinguished School, National Blue Ribbon School, and International Baccalaureate School. The NHHS Alumni Association (a charitable 501(c)3) is committed to honoring this legacy, by taking care of the school’s rich heritage, involving students past and present, and supporting school programs.

For more information, visit newportharboralumni.org.