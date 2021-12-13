Nights of 1000 Lights Dazzles Day and Night

Share this:

Nights of 1000 Lights has returned to Sherman Library & Gardens this month and offers a dazzling display of lights and entertainment on select evenings through Dec. 22—but don’t look for tickets, because this annual event is sold out.

However, many of the displays still dazzle in the daylight, and visitors to Sherman Library & Gardens are welcomed to stroll the grounds and see the holiday décor daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those lucky enough to have snagged tickets, you’ll be able to walk through the glistening light tunnel, go under the sea in the Succulent Garden, boogie in the Crystal Disco, experience a South Beach Christmas in the Tropical Conservatory, and make a wish at The Wishing Tree.

Celebrate the importance of agriculture in Orange County at the Orange Train Depot featuring model trains and citrus. Aerial silk performers, a fairy forest, and other surprises await throughout the Gardens for evening visitors. Visit the gnome village on your way to see Santa in his workshop.

The Garden Shop will be open day and night, and is a must-see for unique holiday gift ideas.

NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was at Sherman Gardens to photograph the display during the day and at night, and captured these colorful images.