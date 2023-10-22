Nights of 1000 Lights Returns to Sherman Library & Gardens for 13 Nights in December

Share this:

Halloween is not yet here and Thanksgiving is weeks away, but Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar is already getting into a festive holiday mood by announcing that its popular Nights of 1000 Lights returns to the gardens December 9-22.

Back for its ninth season, this annual holiday light and entertainment extravaganza will debut a new theme this year: Candy Land, with the gardens adorned with whimsical décor reminiscent of the beloved vintage board game.

Guests of all ages will be dazzled as they navigate the gardens, but don’t wait to get tickets. Nights of 1000 Lights has a limited run of 13 nights and this popular event sells out every year.

Here’s a sneak peak of this year’s experience: Stroll along the Rainbow Trail, past the Lollypop Woods and the Gumdrop Mountains, through the Peppermint Stick Forest, and the glistening light tunnel, on your way to the Candy Heart Carnival, which features carnival games for kids of all ages.

Visit the Molasses Swamp, the Old Peanut Brittle House, and the Candy Land Express Train on your way to visit Santa in his workshop. Then head to the fire pit and whip up your own batch of s’mores. Plus, the Garden Shop will be open and stocked with unique holiday gifting items.

Nights of 1000 Lights dates are December 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. Each evening will have three entry times: 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission is $25 for Members and $35 for Non-Members. Admission for children three and under is free. A Family Package is also available for $200 which includes a Family Membership and four Nights of 1000 Lights tickets.

Presenting sponsor is South Coast Plaza.

“We look forward to witnessing lasting memories being created with friends and family as they celebrate the magic of the season at Sherman Library & Gardens” said Scott LaFleur, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://thesherman.org/nights-of-1000-lights.